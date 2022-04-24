Zacks: Analysts Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.71 Million

Brokerages predict that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) will post $64.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.10 million. Paya reported sales of $55.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year sales of $279.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.51 million to $280.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $315.39 million, with estimates ranging from $305.66 million to $331.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paya.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Paya by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $5.48. 1,863,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,835. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. Paya has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.73 million, a P/E ratio of -548.00 and a beta of -0.12.

Paya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.