Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). Casa Systems posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $404.64 million, a P/E ratio of 159.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

