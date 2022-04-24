Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.50 Million

Brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) to post sales of $26.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.60 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $12.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $119.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $129.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $214.25 million, with estimates ranging from $156.60 million to $363.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 214.92%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.86 and a quick ratio of 19.25. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

