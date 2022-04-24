Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.41 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $17.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.17 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISH. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,779. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

