Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $627.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) to post sales of $627.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $611.20 million and the highest is $636.80 million. Envista reported sales of $709.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

NVST opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $141,481.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,829 shares of company stock worth $7,852,658. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 3.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 3.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Envista by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Envista by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

About Envista (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.