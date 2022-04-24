Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Analysts predict that Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kiromic BioPharma’s earnings. Kiromic BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kiromic BioPharma.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRBP. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter worth $52,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 434,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 76,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRBP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 54,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,014. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.16. Kiromic BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

About Kiromic BioPharma (Get Rating)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

