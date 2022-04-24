Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) to post ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.51). Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Larimar Therapeutics.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRMR shares. William Blair lowered Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Lifesci Capital lowered Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of LRMR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,859. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 98.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 97,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 832,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 105,007 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.