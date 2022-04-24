Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) to announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.96. MSA Safety also reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $410.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after buying an additional 50,194 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

MSA stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,805. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $125.34 and a 12 month high of $172.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.19.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

