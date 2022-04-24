Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Park-Ohio posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKOH. TheStreet downgraded Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park-Ohio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

PKOH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 78,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,936. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 328.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 812,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,728,000 after buying an additional 26,771 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 716,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 31.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

