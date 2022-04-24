Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.19 Million

Analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $212.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $201.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $929.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $874.51 million to $953.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $943.61 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $194,338.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,863 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,293.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $186,381.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,757.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its position in Verint Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Verint Systems by 82.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 267.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 440,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,713,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.75. The stock had a trading volume of 830,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,760. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -796.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

