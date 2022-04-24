Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cars.com.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,779,000 after buying an additional 5,579,783 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,231,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after purchasing an additional 825,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,954,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 107.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 389,496 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cars.com stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $11.75. 283,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,419. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $812.75 million, a PE ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 2.00.

About Cars.com (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.