Zacks: Brokerages Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) will report $7.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.57 billion. Danaher posted sales of $7.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $30.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.67 billion to $31.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.74 billion to $32.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.20.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $13.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,017,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher has a 1-year low of $238.32 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $189.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.60%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Danaher by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Danaher by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Danaher by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.