Zacks: Brokerages Expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) to post $2.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the highest is $2.66 billion. Raymond James reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year sales of $10.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.76 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Raymond James.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $6.24 on Friday, reaching $103.52. 1,901,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.68 and its 200-day moving average is $103.38. Raymond James has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.77%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.