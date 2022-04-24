Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) will announce $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUI. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.78.

NYSE SUI traded down $3.73 on Friday, hitting $186.86. 668,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.04 and its 200 day moving average is $190.87. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 106.02%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sun Communities by 37.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,052,000 after buying an additional 96,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sun Communities by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,054,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,758,000 after buying an additional 47,488 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Sun Communities by 24.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

