Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eutelsat Communications S.A. a satellite operator. Its satellites broadcasts television channels to cable and satellite homes. The Company’s satellites also serves fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks, and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers and for transport, maritime and in-flight markets. Eutelsat’s broadband subsidiary, Skylogic, markets and operates access to high speed Internet services through teleports that serve enterprises, local communities, government agencies and aid organizations. Eutelsat Communications S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($13.98) to €11.70 ($12.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €14.00 ($15.05) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.53.

OTCMKTS EUTLF opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

