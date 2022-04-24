Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of Sims stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. Sims has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

