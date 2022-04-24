Zacks Investment Research Lowers CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of CYBE stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. CyberOptics had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $171,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 117,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,845,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

