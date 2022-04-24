Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ortho Clinical Diagnostics deals with in vitro and in vivo diagnostic substances. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OCDX. Morgan Stanley cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.68 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.46.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,652,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,946.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 507.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

