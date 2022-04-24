Zacks Investment Research Lowers RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RICK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of RICK opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $94.33.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,908,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $2,843,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 325.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 36,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6,086.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $1,669,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality (Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RCI Hospitality (RICK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.