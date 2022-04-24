Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Akouos stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Akouos has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Akouos will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Akouos by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Akouos by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Akouos during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akouos by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akouos during the third quarter worth about $118,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

