Zilliqa Hits Market Cap of $1.35 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $306.12 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,985,349,418 coins and its circulating supply is 12,693,882,265 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

