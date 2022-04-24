Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,136,919 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,452 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation, National Association accounts for about 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $450,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,419,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after acquiring an additional 604,890 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 507,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 405,374 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 805,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after acquiring an additional 396,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.29.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZION traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $60.74. 1,967,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,400. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.95.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

