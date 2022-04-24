Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $219,840.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $219,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,834,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $100.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of -0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.70 and its 200-day moving average is $175.54. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citic Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

