$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.40. Community Health Systems posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 21.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,489,000 after acquiring an additional 102,339 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 199.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

