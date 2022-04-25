-$0.13 EPS Expected for Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acasti Pharma.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 70,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,950. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

About Acasti Pharma (Get Rating)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.