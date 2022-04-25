-$0.13 EPS Expected for Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acasti Pharma.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Acasti Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 70,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,950. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.
About Acasti Pharma (Get Rating)
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.