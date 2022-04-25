-$0.13 EPS Expected for Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

ACST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

ACST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,950. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

