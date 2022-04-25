-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALAGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.30). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,268.73% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.71. 5,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,406. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $672,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 2,750.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,507 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,752 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

