$0.52 EPS Expected for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. HomeTrust Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.93 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTBI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $190,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 63,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $32.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

