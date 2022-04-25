-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) will post ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 855,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 611,334 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,861.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 109,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 76,704 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCPH traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,890. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $651.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

