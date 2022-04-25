10,167 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,167 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.8% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.86.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,483,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,333. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

