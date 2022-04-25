1,147 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $147,850,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after acquiring an additional 246,294 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,058,000 after acquiring an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Nasdaq by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,843,000 after acquiring an additional 169,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 578.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,722,000 after acquiring an additional 144,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.17.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.64. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

In other news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

