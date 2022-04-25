$153.74 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) to post $153.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.46 million and the lowest is $141.01 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $147.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $649.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $627.88 million to $671.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $701.39 million, with estimates ranging from $691.50 million to $711.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $166.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:HRTG remained flat at $$5.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 216,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -8.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 20,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

