1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DIBS. Raymond James lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1stdibs.Com currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. 1stdibs.Com has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at $1,031,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,577,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,557,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

