$2.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $8.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $9.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,916 shares of company stock worth $374,851 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,977. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

