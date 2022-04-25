$275.65 Million in Sales Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) will report sales of $275.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $275.50 million and the highest is $275.80 million. Bentley Systems posted sales of $222.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,309,807.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,285,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,597,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

