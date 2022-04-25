$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the lowest is $2.98 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $13.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,044,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,278. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

