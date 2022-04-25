$396.87 Million in Sales Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) will report sales of $396.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $366.30 million to $432.59 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $404.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

TPIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,072,000 after purchasing an additional 236,659 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in TPI Composites by 20.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after acquiring an additional 421,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TPI Composites by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after acquiring an additional 704,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in TPI Composites by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after buying an additional 596,792 shares in the last quarter.

TPIC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.18. 16,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $453.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

TPI Composites Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.