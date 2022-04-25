4,212 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Bought by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

EFV traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.82. 2,839,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

