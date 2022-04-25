$45.47 Million in Sales Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) to post sales of $45.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.50 million and the highest is $46.00 million. Telos posted sales of $55.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $235.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.80 million to $241.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $277.67 million, with estimates ranging from $268.50 million to $289.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Telos by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 234,762 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Telos by 21.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,103,000 after purchasing an additional 382,211 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Telos by 67.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the third quarter valued at approximately $928,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLS remained flat at $$8.19 during trading on Friday. 22,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,417. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. Telos has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $555.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.06.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

