4,773 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,773 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 778,508 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $140,692,000 after acquiring an additional 129,696 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,285 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.85.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $2,771,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $25,666,576 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.35. 24,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,524. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.87 and a 200 day moving average of $179.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.