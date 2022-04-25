4,985 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.50. 541,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,782,816. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

