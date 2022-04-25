5,215 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $40.76. The company had a trading volume of 75,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,096. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.