$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) to announce $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $4.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.27 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.98% and a negative return on equity of 106.54%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 million.

VYNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. DSC Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,551,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 934,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 165,372 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 125,345 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VYNE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,209. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $5.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.