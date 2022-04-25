$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) to announce $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $4.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.27 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.
VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.98% and a negative return on equity of 106.54%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. DSC Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,551,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 934,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 165,372 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 125,345 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of VYNE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,209. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $5.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.
VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.
