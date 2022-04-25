5,597 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. CVS Health accounts for 1.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 6,724.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.68. 5,779,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,405,385. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.80. The stock has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

