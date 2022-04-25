$8.37 Million in Sales Expected for 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) will announce $8.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 22nd Century Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.99 million to $8.75 million. 22nd Century Group reported sales of $6.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will report full year sales of $35.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.26 million to $35.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $61.27 million, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $83.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 22nd Century Group.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. The company had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XXII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Dawson James boosted their price objective on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XXII traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,302. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

