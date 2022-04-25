87,846 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Bought by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 87,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at about $904,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of TTT stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.80. 15,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,079. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29.

