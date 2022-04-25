A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Position Lessened by Mirsky Financial Management CORP.

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith comprises 3.2% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. owned 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

NYSE:AOS traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.63. 22,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,942. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average of $73.90.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

