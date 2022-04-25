Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.650-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

AAN traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 200,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,209. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a market cap of $635.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.94. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 146.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 128,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,884,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

