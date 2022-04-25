Adappter Token (ADP) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.41 Million

Adappter Token (ADP) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, Adappter Token has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adappter Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adappter Token has a total market capitalization of $22.41 million and approximately $803,346.00 worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Adappter Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.11 or 0.07369526 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00044504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Adappter Token Profile

Adappter Token’s genesis date was August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,960,497,045 coins and its circulating supply is 748,100,180 coins. The official website for Adappter Token is adappter.io/eng.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Adappter Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adappter Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adappter Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adappter Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adappter Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adappter Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.