Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $402.60

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $402.60 and last traded at $405.02, with a volume of 388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $417.48.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

Get Adobe alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $444.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,132 shares of company stock worth $9,427,055. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.