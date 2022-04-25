Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $402.60

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $402.60 and last traded at $405.02, with a volume of 388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $417.48.
ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.
The stock has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $444.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,132 shares of company stock worth $9,427,055. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
